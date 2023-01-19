Nancy Anne Wolfenden Lawrence

A long-time Brentwood resident Nancy Lawrence passed away after a short illness on January 5, with family at her side. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Marion Lawrence.
She was the youngest of 9 children of Irish immigrants Tillie Boyd and George Wolfenden and the last to survive. She was preceded in death by her brothers George and Robert, sisters Eleanor, Dorothy (Flegal), Alma (Greene), Edith (Dornbach), Virginia (Edwards), and Florence (Goode).
She is also survived by 8 of her 12 nieces and nephews, 21 great-nieces and great-nephews, and more friends than are possible to count. She was a long-time member of Calvary Community Church in Knightsen. She will be greatly missed.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!