Nancy Biglow McKinnon

Nancy passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, on Oct. 3, 2022 in Brentwood, California. Born Nancy Elizabeth Biglow on May 11,1935 in Antioch, California to parents Harold Judson Biglow and Marion Lyle Saldz, she was the eldest of five children.

Nancy was a direct descendant of one of Antioch’s early pioneers, Adoniram Judson Biglow. She was a family history research enthusiast, and was extremely proud of her roots. When she was 16, her father died in a tragic accident. Her mother returned with her five children to live near her family in Brentwood.

Nancy, or ‘Nan”, became a second mother helping to care for her younger siblings. She attended Liberty Union High School where she graduated in 1953.

