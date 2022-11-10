Nancy Biglow McKinnon

Nancy passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, on Oct. 3, 2022 in Brentwood, California. Born Nancy Elizabeth Biglow on May 11,1935 in Antioch, California to parents Harold Judson Biglow and Marion Lyle Saldz, she was the eldest of five children.
Nancy was a direct descendant of one of Antioch’s early pioneers, Adoniram Judson Biglow. She was a family history research enthusiast, and was extremely proud of her roots. When she was 16, her father died in a tragic accident. Her mother returned with her five children to live near her family in Brentwood.
Nancy, or ‘Nan”, became a second mother helping to care for her younger siblings. She attended Liberty Union High School where she graduated in 1953.
Nancy was an avid reader. You could always find her with a book any time of the day or night. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Nancy especially enjoyed working with the young people in the church. Teaching Sunday school, youth groups, and coordinating dances and plays, she was always involved.
Before retiring at age 72, Nancy was employed for many years with the Contra Costa County Employment and Human Services Department where she began as an eligibility worker, and finished her career as a Hearing Representative.
There, she met colleagues who would become her dearest lifelong friends. Nancy developed a passion for theater at an early age, always thrilled to get tickets to a new show or play, and so excited to share the experience with family or friends.
Over the years, she was involved in many community theater productions throughout the county. She enjoyed displaying her talents whether on stage, or backstage designing and constructing costumes and sets.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was generous, kind, patient, and always there to provide support to others. She was loved deeply, and will be missed immeasurably.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Marian Biglow, her son, Joseph “Jody” McKinnon Jr., and brothers Charles “Chuck” Biglow, and Harold “Bud” Judson Biglow II. She is survived by her daughter, Rosmairi “Rori” Polvorosa (Ralph Alvarado) of Crockett; grandsons Christopher (Kerri) Polvorosa of Brentwood, Nicholas Polvorosa of Vacaville, and Tony (Sam) Alvarado (who she considered her bonus grandson) of Rodeo; great grandchildren Cali, Nick Jr., Ryder, Ellis, Liam, Allie and Carson; sisters Mary H. Biglow Bonde of Mt. Aukum, and Janet D. (Mark) Biglow Splain of Walnut Creek, as well as many loved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at Oak View Memorial Cemetery in Antioch. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Masquers Playhouse, 105 Park Place, Richmond CA. 94801.
