Nancy Strauss

Nancy Elizabeth Strauss

Nancy Elizabeth Strauss, 83, of Palo Alto CA, was born on April 28th, 1938 in Buffalo, NY to Alice

and Rudy Klatt. She was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great

grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away peacefully on May 10, 2021 with her family

gathered around her.

After graduating high school, Nancy attended the Bellevue Hospital School of Nursing where

she became a Registered Nurse. While at Bellevue Hospital, she met Dr. Eric Strauss, and they

were married in 1960. Nancy and Eric moved to the Presidio in San Francisco as Eric was

serving in the US Army at Letterman Hospital. After they finished their service in the Army,

Nancy and Eric settled in Palo Alto where they raised their children: Ralph, Jonathan, Roger, and

Ellen.

As her children grew older, Nancy returned to nursing at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View,

CA, working in the Ambulatory Surgery Center. Once she completed her nursing career, Nancy

started a floral business in Portola Valley, CA called “Nancy’s Garden” which she operated for

over a decade.

Nancy cared deeply for people as a nurse, brought joy to people with her beautiful flower

arrangements, and loved to create incredible meals for family and friends. Her recipes are

remembered, praised, and re-created today. Her greatest joy was always her family. Nancy

loved a family gathering and always wanted to help coordinate the smallest details. She loved

being with her family, listening to their voices, and savoring each moment together.

Nancy had a special place in her heart for the community of Brentwood. She attended

countless school functions with her grandchildren and was an active supporter of the

Brentwood Union School District Education Foundation.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 61 years, Eric Strauss, her children; Ralph, Jonathan, Roger,

and Ellen, her daughters-in-law; Debbie, Lori and Karen, her sister Carolyn Parker, her twelve

grandchildren; Adam, Kenny, Rebecca, Hannah, Matthew, Allison, Jack, Emily, Will, Abbey, Zach,

and Tori, and her two great grandchildren; Ben and Charley.

Nancy will be buried at Oak Hill Memorial Park in San Jose, CA in a private family ceremony.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made in Nancy’s name to the Brentwood Union School

District Education Foundation, PO Box 853, Brentwood, CA 94513.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

Tags