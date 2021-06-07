Nancy Elizabeth Strauss, 83, of Palo Alto CA, was born on April 28th, 1938 in Buffalo, NY to Alice
and Rudy Klatt. She was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great
grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away peacefully on May 10, 2021 with her family
gathered around her.
After graduating high school, Nancy attended the Bellevue Hospital School of Nursing where
she became a Registered Nurse. While at Bellevue Hospital, she met Dr. Eric Strauss, and they
were married in 1960. Nancy and Eric moved to the Presidio in San Francisco as Eric was
serving in the US Army at Letterman Hospital. After they finished their service in the Army,
Nancy and Eric settled in Palo Alto where they raised their children: Ralph, Jonathan, Roger, and
Ellen.
As her children grew older, Nancy returned to nursing at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View,
CA, working in the Ambulatory Surgery Center. Once she completed her nursing career, Nancy
started a floral business in Portola Valley, CA called “Nancy’s Garden” which she operated for
over a decade.
Nancy cared deeply for people as a nurse, brought joy to people with her beautiful flower
arrangements, and loved to create incredible meals for family and friends. Her recipes are
remembered, praised, and re-created today. Her greatest joy was always her family. Nancy
loved a family gathering and always wanted to help coordinate the smallest details. She loved
being with her family, listening to their voices, and savoring each moment together.
Nancy had a special place in her heart for the community of Brentwood. She attended
countless school functions with her grandchildren and was an active supporter of the
Brentwood Union School District Education Foundation.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 61 years, Eric Strauss, her children; Ralph, Jonathan, Roger,
and Ellen, her daughters-in-law; Debbie, Lori and Karen, her sister Carolyn Parker, her twelve
grandchildren; Adam, Kenny, Rebecca, Hannah, Matthew, Allison, Jack, Emily, Will, Abbey, Zach,
and Tori, and her two great grandchildren; Ben and Charley.
Nancy will be buried at Oak Hill Memorial Park in San Jose, CA in a private family ceremony.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made in Nancy’s name to the Brentwood Union School
District Education Foundation, PO Box 853, Brentwood, CA 94513.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.