Nellie Farias passed away at home on Monday, Feb. 1, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Nellie was born in San Angelo, Texas, in 1921. She moved to Contra Costa County in 1948, shortly after her marriage to Eligio Farias. Nellie was a stay-at-home wife but was never idle. She was a spiritual woman, a loving mother, and a strong and dedicated partner “compañera.” She and Eligio celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on Nov. 19, 2020.
Nellie is survived by her devoted husband; loving sons, Joseph (Joey) of Fresno and Carlos of Concord; three grandsons, Michael, Andrew and Gabriel; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her remaining brother Mariano Ramirez and her youngest sister Margaret Liscano, both of Fresno; and by numerous nieces and nephews who loved to spend time in her Brentwood home. Her gentle heart and sweet spirit will be missed by all those who knew her.
Friends and family are invited to a funeral service on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at noon, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 500 Fairview Ave., in Brentwood. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 2200 E. 18th St., in Antioch.
