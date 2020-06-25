Nicholas John Sullivan, age 26, passed away on June 13, 2020. Nick was born in Camarillo on Nov. 21, 1993. As an infant, he contracted spinal meningitis causing him to lose his hearing. Nick never let his deafness prevent him from living a full and vivacious life.
Nick spent his early childhood in Camarillo with his parents, Chris and Kim; sister, Megan; and brother, Justin. At 10, he moved to Brentwood and his family grew even more. Here, Chris and Linda blended their two families into one. Nick loved being a part of a large family and enjoyed spending time with his siblings Justin, Megan, DJ and Jake and his many relatives. They loved swimming, fishing and playing sports.
Nick graduated from Heritage High School where he played football and basketball. In his junior year, Nick was set up on a blind date with his now fiancé, Erica Purcell. They were best friends and soul mates and attended Sonoma State University together. Nick graduated with a degree in business and finance. Later, he became a financial advisor for Mutual of Omaha, working alongside his dad.
Nick enjoyed sports, fishing and camping. He was always smiling and brought contagious happiness to others. Nick made everyone feel valued and accepted. His loyalty, strength and heart made him a friend and hero to many. Nick left this earth far too soon and will be greatly missed by his friends, family and beloved fiancé. They are comforted by their beautiful memories and the joyful legacy he left behind.
