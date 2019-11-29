Patrick Arthur Howard Watkins, 62, of Brentwood, passed away Nov. 17, 2019, after a short illness.
Pat was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and raised in Mantua, New Jersey. He ventured out to California, where he met his wife of 20 years, Denise, and eventually settled in Brentwood to raise their son, Curtis.
Pat is survived by his wife, Denise; son, Curtis; mother, Elizabeth Carr; and siblings Debbie Ryder, Earl Schank, Bruce Schank, April Moore, Quirt Schank and Alida Gregal. He also held a special relationship with his cousins, Barb Lewis and Peggy Hartman.
Pat is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and Mildred Chamberlain, with whom he held a special relationship.
Pat was a beloved husband, father and friend. He was a man of integrity and held strong faith in his beliefs. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a member of the 101st Airborne Division (“Screaming Eagles”). His hobbies included football, golf, reading and skiing, to name a few. One of his biggest dreams was fulfilled while skiing with his son.
Pat had a natural gift of mentorship, which he used throughout his life. He was proud to be the committee chair for Boy Scouts Troop 90. He enjoyed volunteering in his community and spending time with his friends and his many families, including work, taekwondo, scouts and football.
He will be missed by many.
Memorial services will be held at Golden Hills Community Church in Brentwood, on Dec. 5, at 10 a.m., with a reception to follow. Pat will be laid to rest in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.