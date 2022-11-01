Patrick Gray McHenry

“That time will never come again.” That statement is often expressed when a time in history or an icon has passed. That statement can be made of Patrick Gray McHenry, who passed away on Oct. 13, 2022 at the age of 84.

President of his senior class, Pat graduated from Liberty High School in 1957. While serving as a medic in the California National Guard, he attended and graduated from the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science. He returned home to work at the local funeral chapel, purchased the business within seven years and rebranded it the Brentwood Funeral Home. He married Donnalee Fisher, and together they raised a daughter, Erin.

Vonnie Stornetta, McHenry’s sister, remembered him as a “wonderful, wonderful man…. He was a pillar of the community.”

