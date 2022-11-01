“That time will never come again.” That statement is often expressed when a time in history or an icon has passed. That statement can be made of Patrick Gray McHenry, who passed away on Oct. 13, 2022 at the age of 84.
President of his senior class, Pat graduated from Liberty High School in 1957. While serving as a medic in the California National Guard, he attended and graduated from the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science. He returned home to work at the local funeral chapel, purchased the business within seven years and rebranded it the Brentwood Funeral Home. He married Donnalee Fisher, and together they raised a daughter, Erin.
Vonnie Stornetta, McHenry’s sister, remembered him as a “wonderful, wonderful man…. He was a pillar of the community.”
He joined the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce and the Brentwood Rotary and immediately became an active member. At the time of his passing, he was the longest-serving member of Brentwood Rotary. Pat always took an active role in Rotary and happily volunteered to serve. He served as secretary, president and chairperson for various events including Rotary Trade Club dinner. He always sold the most tickets to any event in which he took part and was selected Rotarian of the Year.
Bob Taylor, former mayor of Brentwood, recalled McHenry as “a very charitable man. You wanted him by his side. He was a very righteous man.”
Jim Wangeman, a fellow Rotarian who knew McHenry for 32 years, said “He was always available when you needed him. A true friend and a true gentleman.”
He became a member of East Contra Costa Historical Society in 1983, served on the board of directors and as president and chairperson for the annual barbecue for a number of years. He was generous with his time, and was instrumental in acquiring the Burlington Northern Caboose and the Byron Hot Springs omnibus. He assisted in the restoration of both and also helped to build Homer’s Shed, front porch and back patio of the Byer /Nail house and fencing around the rose garden.
He was also generous with his money, and supported many other museum projects. He was awarded the Conference of California Society Preservation Award.
Doreen Forlow, who worked with McHenry at the Society, called him an “invaluable resource and driving force” in the growth of the group.
Another lifelong friend, Bruce Ghiselli, called McHenry “a true businessman who carried the best interest of Brentwood all his life…. He fostered the small-town environment that Brentwood is famous for.”
In the early 1990s, he restored a rare 1949 Buick Woody Roadmaster Estate Wagon. He retired in 1995, and was able to do much of the restoration work himself. He was not afraid to drive it to classic car shows in which the Woody always won first place and many times Best of Show awards.
He regularly attended several Concours shows a year and always showed the Woody in local shows. In 2008, he was invited to apply to the famed Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The Woody was accepted and showed itself on the greens with the best cars in the world. Pat and the Buick drove themselves home with a proud third-place win.
Services for Mr. McHenry will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, from noon-2:30 p.m. at the Brentwood Funeral Home, 839 1st St., in Brentwood.
