December 4, 1935 – May 24, 2020
Patsy was born and raised in Oakley, California, then later resided in Alameda County. It was there where she passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side.
Patsy began her career at Tilly Lewis Cannery in Antioch, followed by Hickmont Cannery in Stockton as a hardworking, proud “Cannery Lady.” She retired after 24 years.
Patsy was a devoted Catholic who prayed to the Rosary every night, attended Mass at St. Anthony’s Parish and volunteered to cook for the church and Portuguese Festival.
Patsy is remembered as a kind person who loved family time, especially with her sisters, daughter and grandchildren who were the light of her life. She enjoyed baking and cooking but was best known for her wonderful tortillas. She always made enough food so she could give it to others.
Patsy is survived by her daughter, Silvia Mendoza-Espinoza; grandchildren, Jordan Espinoza and Angel Espinoza-Diaz; brothers, Gonzalo and Philip Mendoza; her in-laws; and nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Juan and Ascension Mendoza; sisters, Isabel Romero, Josephine Pacheco and Ruth Ambrosini; and three brothers, John (AJ), David and Ralph Mendoza.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her honor to: Curo Health Kindred Hospice (Dublin) or A Place for Mom (Mental Health).
Visitation will be held at Brentwood Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to noon, and on Facebook Live.
For more information on services, donations and condolences, visit the website www.Brentwoodfuneral.com
