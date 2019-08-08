Paul W. Urenda recently passed away peacefully in Oakley, surrounded by his loving family.
Paul was born in Visalia, California, to the late Domitila and Eufemio Urenda. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1949 and worked for Glass Containers. Paul enlisted in the U.S. Navy for 4 years, served on the U.S.S. Bennington and the Galloping Ghost of the Arabian Coast ship and played Navy football.
Upon returning to Brentwood, Paul continued employment at Glass Containers for 45 years until his retirement. He was an Oakley volunteer firefighter at station #93 for 30 years and a member of the Brentwood American Legion, Post 202. He also assisted St. Anthony’s Parish grief ministry.
He was a founding member of the Liberty High School Hall of Fame, inducted in 2002 with the 1949 football team. Paul was class president and voted “Best Looking Legs” his senior year. He was an avid Oakland Raiders and sports fan.
Paul is survived by his wife, Frances, of 64 years; his children, Doreen (David), Paul Jr. (Marcia), Patricia and Steven; granddaughters: Adrien and Angel; Brothers and sisters: Connie Zendejas, Felix (deceased), Tony (deceased), Frances Vasquez (deceased), Mary Meek, Beatrice Elkins, and Herman Urenda; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be celebrated Aug. 9, at 11 a.m., at St. Anthony’s Parish in Oakley, with military and firefighter honors following at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.