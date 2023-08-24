Paul Wayne Schwartz

Paul Wayne Schwartz, loving husband to Christel and father to Kurt and Kristian, passed at the age of 86 on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Paul Schwartz resided in Brentwood, Calif.

Paul was born in Walnut, Iowa, on November 27, 1936, to Viola and Raymond Schwartz. Paul had three siblings: Gene, Gerald, and Marlene. Paul grew up on a working farm, a source of many fond memories.

