Paul Wayne Schwartz, loving husband to Christel and father to Kurt and Kristian, passed at the age of 86 on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Paul Schwartz resided in Brentwood, Calif.
Paul was born in Walnut, Iowa, on November 27, 1936, to Viola and Raymond Schwartz. Paul had three siblings: Gene, Gerald, and Marlene. Paul grew up on a working farm, a source of many fond memories.
Paul served with the U.S. Navy for three years, stationed in Adak, Alaska, and was responsible for copying and translating Russian Morse code. Paul graduated from The University of Omaha with a degree in Business Management and served with Bank of America as a Vice President of Credit for 30 years.
The shining moment of Paul’s life was when he met his future wife, Christel, at a New Year’s party in 1966. It was ‘love at first sight,’ with Paul proposing to Christel on their third date. Paul and Christel were inseparable and shared 54 years of a loving marriage.
Paul is survived by his older son, Kurt Wayne Schwartz, his daughter-in-law, Jennie Schwartz, and their children Colleen, Jarod, Brooklynn, and Hailey Schwartz, his younger son, Kristian Paul Schwartz, his daughter-in-law, Mary Schwartz, and their children Claire and Katherine Schwartz. He is also survived by his brother, Gerald Fredrick Schwartz, his sister-in-law, Jane Schwartz, his sister, Marlene Viola Martin, nieces Lori Cahoun (Dale), Kenley Kifer, Danielle Davis (David), Elaine Stewart and nephews Dr. Bradley Schwartz (Amy), Charles Schwartz and Brian Kelly (Amber).
Paul was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Christel Schwartz, his parents, his brother, Col. Raymond “Gene” Schwartz USAF (Ret), brother-in-law, Robert Martin, and niece, Christy Kelly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to The American Cancer Society (donate.cancer.org).
No memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.
