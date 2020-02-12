Pete passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. He was the only child of Hank and Pat Norgaard. He is survived by “The luckiest woman in the world” Debbie Norgaard, of Brentwood. He is also survived by his four beautiful children; daughter #1, Anjanette Gallia and son-in-law, Jason of Pinole; daughter #1 Stacy Norgaard of Pinole; daughter #1 Danielle Norgaard of Irvine; and the golden child, his son, Nicholas Norgaard and soon to be daughter-in-law, Jessica Fiore of Santa Rosa. Pete’s grandchildren include Gina Gallia, Liliana and Giana Santiago and grand-dog Hurley Norgaard. Pete is survived by his two brothers-in-law, Mike Dillman, his wife and children of Fairfield and Steve Dillman of Fairfield. Pete is also survived by his cousin Kathy Hendry of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Pete was born and raised in Pinole, California. He attended elementary school in Pinole and graduated from Richmond High School. He graduated from California State University, Hayward’s Teacher Education Program in 1971. His teaching career included Downer Junior High and Pinole Valley High School where he was a history and PE teacher and basketball coach. Under Pete’s coaching, the team won the North Coast Sectionals. After he left teaching in 1986, he went to work for Lathrop Construction. Pete then joined Van Pelt Construction in the late ’90s where he worked until his retirement in 2018.
Pete, an avid golfer, enjoyed spending time with and traveling with his family, betting on his favorite teams, going to March Madness, attending local sporting events and going to the horse races including the Kentucky Derby, which he was able to check off his bucket list. He continued his love of coaching through his children’s sporting activities. He loved going to concerts and especially loved the concerts in the park when the Breakfast Club was performing.
Pete was known for his quick wit, sarcastic sense of humor and giant heart of gold. Those closest to Pete knew he was the kind of man who would give the shirt off his back for any of his friends or family; he was always there for everyone and made everyone in his life feel important especially in their most trying times.
A celebration of Pete’s life will be held at Lone Tree Golf and Event Center on April 10, at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donation can be made to two of Pete’s favorite charities that he worked closely with:
Deuker Memorial Scholarship Foundation C/O Lathrop Construction Associates, 4001 Park Road, Benicia, CA 94510
Shirley Ann Foundation LLC, 550 Harvest Park Drive, Suite B, Brentwood, CA 94514
