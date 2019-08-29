Phillip Reid, 62, of Placerville, California, passed away in the evening hours of Wednesday, July 24, in his home.
Phil was born Dec. 6, 1956, at Letterman Hospital in San Francisco, to Phillip Reid Sr. and Doris Cole (Masetti). He attended school at Cappuccino High School in Millbrae, California, where he excelled in his studies and joined the band. During that time, he played the flute and the saxophone. He also played with his band at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.
Phil loved people and was always comfortable being the center of attention. His quick wit and charming personality were the perfect combination of what made Phil “Phil.” He spent the majority of his professional career tending bar, surrounded by family and friends, and friends who became family. He was happy, full of love and lived life to the fullest.
In September 1985, his life was forever changed as he and Lorraine Barragan welcomed their first daughter, Angela Christine Reid, “Little One,” into the world. Shortly after, in May 1987, his second wonderful blessing, Jeanette Mae Reid, “Baby Girl,” was born. From then on, he no longer lived for himself, but for his daughters, whom he loved with every fiber of his being.
He is survived by his two daughters, Angela (Dan Rutherford) Reid, 33, and Jeanette (Levi Ogden) Reid, 32; and Danny O’Kane, Judy Mobley, Sabrina Mobley and Brian Mobley, who, though not biologically his, he loved just the same. Phil is survived by thirteen grandchildren; his first wife, Cathy Gilbert; and the mother of his children, Lorraine Barragan. He is also survived by his mother, Doris Cole; stepfather, Murray Cole; brother, Mark Reid; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Reid Sr., and his dad, Henry “Butch” Puertas.
A celebration of life will be held for Phil on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. at Green Valley Community Church in Placerville.
He was a man who loved abundantly, protected fiercely and gave freely. He was taken far too early and left a void that can never be “Philled.”
We love you more than our hearts can handle and miss you more than can be put into words.
Until we meet again. <3
