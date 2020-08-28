Survived by Dale Cummings: Antioch. Her children: Duane Pendergrass: Antioch. Julie Pendergrass: Antioch. Jason Boyd: Ark. Grandchildren and 1 Great grandchild. Sisters and Brothers: Valarie Fisk: Palmdale, CA. Vincent Howard: Running Springs, CA. Greg Chandler: Pasadena, CA. Douglas Howard: Apple Valley, CA Vivian Canela: Las Vegas, NV. Proceeded in death by sister Rondell Arnett, brothers Robert Howard and Martin Howard. Phyl attended Liberty Union High School, Brentwood, CA. She loved hanging around with her lifelong friend (sis) Thelma Burnett-Grummel.
