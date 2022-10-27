Pierre “Pete” was born July 1, 1933, in San Francisco to Pierre J. Du Bois and Melda C. Gelhaus. He was a resident of Vallejo from age 6. He graduated from St. Vincent High School where he joined the Air Force Reserves as a Senior. Four days after graduation he was called to active duty and sent to Mississippi for training as a radio operator. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and Korea until the cease fire in 1953.
After discharge, he worked various jobs while attending Vallejo Junior College. He continued his education at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, while working summers at Mare Island and at the post office during Christmas breaks. He met a classmate of his sisters in August of 1959, but still had a few months to get his degree. He proposed after 10 dates, went to work at Aerojet-General Nucleonics in San Ramon, and he and Glenda Silva of Fremont were married on her birthday, Oct. 8, 1960.
They bought their first home in Fremont in 1961, where their daughters, Michelle and Jeanine, were born. In 1966, he started working for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Computations, was active in the Knights of Columbus, and welcomed their daughter Gia in 1972. As the girls got older, they were involved in band at Granada High School, and Mom and Dad were quite active as band parents, hauling kids and instruments all over California!
