Priscilla “Prissy” Martinez, 87, a resident of Brentwood — formerly of Merced — passed away on Sept. 24.
She was born to Atilano and Isabel Pangelina April 22, 1933, one of 14 brothers and sisters. Prissy loved camping, cooking and enjoyed the company of family and friends whom she treated like family.
A longtime member of the Lighthouse Resort and Marina in Lodi, she will be greatly missed by all.
Her husband Peter Martinez Sr., three brothers and six sisters predecease Prissy.
Prissy is survived by her children, Lorraine O’Bannon, Mary Pangelina Scott, Peter Martinez, Jr. and Jerry Martinez; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Elanor Ortiz and Kathy Pangelina-Abril; and brother, Mike Pangelina.
Funeral ceremonies took place earlier this week with interment at Union Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Brentwood Funeral Home.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.