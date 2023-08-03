Rachelle Nichole Jenio, 47 years old, of Brentwood, Calif., passed away peacefully July 4, 2023. She was born in San Jose, Calif. on June 5, 1976.
Rachelle was married to Joseph Frank Jenio, Jr. on Oct. 25, 2008, and is survived by her husband, son Dominic, and daughter Rosaria (Rosa), her father and mother, Arthur and Carmen Krahmer, and three sisters: Tawnya Nader, Jenna Krahmer and Chelsey Walker.
Rachelle graduated from Oakridge High School in El Dorado Hills, Calif. in 1994. After high school, she attended the University of California, Davis receiving her bachelor’s degree in science with a focus on dietetics.
Rachelle had a tremendous passion for the Hawai’ian culture, and was an avid hula dancer at an early age. Her desire to be entrenched in the Polynesian lifestyle allowed her to move to the Big Island of Hawai’i (Kona) after college where she learned, taught, and performed in many shows across all the islands.
During her time in Hawai’i, Rachelle found another passion, working in the travel industry as a flight attendant for Hawai’ian Airlines. During her 20-year career she met people across all walks of life and developed many long-lasting friendships that still stand today.
Rachelle was a wonderful wife and mother who loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed participating and watching her kids in all their activities/sporting events, going on new adventures, cooking, baking, and arts/crafts. Rachelle’s favorite holiday was Thanksgiving because the entire family would be together. Rachelle had a passion for life, and, without a doubt, lived it to the fullest. She will certainly be missed…….
