Rachelle Nichole Jenio

Rachelle Nichole Jenio, 47 years old, of Brentwood, Calif., passed away peacefully July 4, 2023. She was born in San Jose, Calif. on June 5, 1976.

Rachelle was married to Joseph Frank Jenio, Jr. on Oct. 25, 2008, and is survived by her husband, son Dominic, and daughter Rosaria (Rosa), her father and mother, Arthur and Carmen Krahmer, and three sisters: Tawnya Nader, Jenna Krahmer and Chelsey Walker.

Rachelle graduated from Oakridge High School in El Dorado Hills, Calif. in 1994. After high school, she attended the University of California, Davis receiving her bachelor’s degree in science with a focus on dietetics.

