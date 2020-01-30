Rafael G. Gonzales

Beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, Rafael passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Dec. 23 in Antioch.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Francisca Juarez, and daughter, Mary Lou Dessus of Texas. Rafael is survived by his wife, Teresa, of 45 years; daughter, Genoveva; two granddaughters, Desiree Davenport and Veronica Dessus of Texas; three great-granddaughters; sister, Margaret Munoz of Stockton; and various nephews and nieces.
A lifelong resident of Brentwood and graduate of Liberty High School, Rafael served in the U.S. Army as an aircraft mechanic from 1965 to 1967, during which time he traveled the world. He retired from John Burton Machine shop in 2003 after 33 fulfilling years.
Rafael spent his last years enjoying the fruits of his labor on “the ranch,” growing tomatoes and riding around on his tractor. He loved to chit-chat with his neighbors, friends and family. With one story after another, he would make you laugh and keep you on the edge of your seat. Rafael was very knowledgeable and always willing to help anyone. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace, Papa. Until we meet again … beyond the sunset.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.