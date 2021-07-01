Ramon A. Hechanova

Dec 14, 1938 - June 30, 2021
A long-time, 33-year resident of Deer Creek, Our Papalo passed away on June 30 from a lingering illness.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carmela Fernandez, and his daughters Carla Fitch (Peter) and Camille and Jimmy Fardis.
He also left behind his three grandchildren, Raymond, Kristen and Alistair.
He was born in Negros Occidental, Philippines, and immigrated to the US in 1985.
He enjoyed camping and loved the Warriors.
He will be cremated, and memorial services will be announced at a later date.
