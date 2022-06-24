Randall I. Cabral

Randall was a longtime Brentwood resident and Santa Clara County resident.
Randall passed away on June 7, 2022 after dealing with diabetes,
kidney disease and pneumonia in the hospital.
Randall is survived by his five children – Daniel Cabral, Roxanne Cabral, Randy Cabral Jr.
Tanja Cabral (DuPriest) and Rodney Cabral – as well as his 8 grandchildren and his sister, Tamie Thorp and son-in-law Brad Thorp.
Randy enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and eating out. His favorite food was
wings (with the bone), canned ham, spaghetti and tamales. Randy also had a love for nature and animals. Randy had many friends due to his big heart and love for people.
Randy was a beloved father, brother, grandfather, and friend. Randy was loved by many and will be truly missed by all!
Celebration of life will be held on July 9 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Please be prompt.
Location: 889 Griffith Lane, Brentwood, CA 94513.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!