Ray Harris Carter, 88, of Brentwood passed away peacefully Friday morning, March 10 at home in hospice care.
Ray was born on Feb. 7, 1935 in Carthage, Missouri to Homer Harris Carter and Cecile Mae (Dendinger) Carter.
Ray graduated from Carthage High School in 1953 where he was Senior Class president and played on the varsity basketball team. He was also a member of the Junior ROTC program in high school and served in the Missouri National Guard after graduation.
Early in his work life, Ray worked in sales with the Big Smith clothing company and was a dispatcher with Campbell 66 trucking company. Most of his career was spent as a consultant, where he traveled extensively across the United States and Canada.
Nearing retirement, Ray settled in the Brentwood area of California where he was a reporter and columnist for the Brentwood Press. He was active in the Brentwood Lions Club, Historical Society, member of Brentwood SIRS as well as serving on the board of directors for Sutter Delta Hospital Foundation.
Ray also was an ordained minister and experienced Celebrant.
Ray’s interests included crossword puzzles, photography, astronomy and computers. He inherited his mother’s gift of singing, and was active in the local karaoke scene as well as a member of the Summerset Singers choral group.
Survivors include his wife Karen (Lawrence) Carter; children David Carter of Powder Springs, Georgia, Diane Miller of Douglasville, Georgia; grandchildren, Cole Miller, Sarah Miller and Jada Carter. Ray was much loved by Karen’s daughters Stacy Mack, Becky Estenson and Amy Dal Bon and their families.
Plans for a Celebration of Life are pending.
