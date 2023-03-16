Ray Harris Carter

Ray Harris Carter, 88, of Brentwood passed away peacefully Friday morning, March 10 at home in hospice care.

Ray was born on Feb. 7, 1935 in Carthage, Missouri to Homer Harris Carter and Cecile Mae (Dendinger) Carter.

Ray graduated from Carthage High School in 1953 where he was Senior Class president and played on the varsity basketball team. He was also a member of the Junior ROTC program in high school and served in the Missouri National Guard after graduation.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

Tags

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription