Reverend Austin Miles

Reverend Austin Miles passed peacefully on April 12, 2023. His life was full of adventure, accomplishments, and callings to the ministry of Jesus Christ.

He was a professional magician, a circus ringmaster, had a successful career in movies, TV shows, and commercials. He served his country in the military and founded a ministry that trains chaplains.

He’s survived by his loving wife Shirley Miles, daughters Lori (Bill), Jarema and Cathy Tabbi; stepsons Michael Teeter and Shawn (Armida) Teeter.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

Tags

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription