Reverend Austin Miles passed peacefully on April 12, 2023. His life was full of adventure, accomplishments, and callings to the ministry of Jesus Christ.
He was a professional magician, a circus ringmaster, had a successful career in movies, TV shows, and commercials. He served his country in the military and founded a ministry that trains chaplains.
He’s survived by his loving wife Shirley Miles, daughters Lori (Bill), Jarema and Cathy Tabbi; stepsons Michael Teeter and Shawn (Armida) Teeter.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!