Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and brother, Richard Gonzales, passed away from natural causes on Aug. 9, in Tracy at the age of 91.
Richard was born at home in Brentwood on Oct. 7, 1928. He attended Brentwood Elementary and graduated from Liberty Union High School. Richard worked his whole life. He taught his children about how important a work ethic was by working two or three jobs at a time. He started at the W.W. Morgan’s Mercantile Store in Brentwood. He was a superintendent for the Balfour-Guthrie Company. He went on to work for the Irrigation District and Byron Union School District. Richard was the Maintenance, Grounds and Transportation superintendent for 27 years. Upon retirement, the gymnasium was named in his honor. Richard worked evenings at the Employment Development Department and weekends and summers for the G. Continente Ranch on Lone Tree Way. The last job that he cherished the most was working with his son, Michael, at M.S. Gonzales, Inc., trucking for the past 42 years.
Richard met the love of his life, Hazel, and they were married in Reno, Nevada, on Jan. 18, 1953. He was a devoted father to his three children: Michael, Kimberly and Richard W. He loved to go camping, horseback riding, going to rodeos, spending time with family and helping others.
Giving back to his community was very important to Richard. His philanthropy benefited many organizations as well as friends in need. He was the recipient of many accolades for the support he gave his community and helping others. Richard was known for his kindness and compassionate personality. He made a friend wherever he went. His caring knew no boundaries. For his community, he served as a 4-H leader, a Cubmaster for Boy Scouts and a volunteer fireman for 34 years at Station 57 in Byron.
Richard is predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Hazel (Walker); his parents Ricardo and Antonia; his brother, Arthur; his sister, Concha; and daughter-in-law Debbie.
Richard is lovingly remembered by: his sons, Michael (Sherry) and Rick (Karen) Gonzales; his daughter, Kim Ambrosino (Rich); his eight grandchildren: Shane (Michelle), Vince and Angelo Ambrosino, Michael Jr. (Rebekah), Kevin (Christina), Neil (Cate), Richard Jr. (Gennifer) Gonzales, and Tiffany LaMunyon; his nine great-grandchildren, Sierra and T.J. LaMunyon, Gia Marie, Kevin Jr., Caleb, Evan and Samuel Gonzales, and Bodie and Billie Ambrosino; his sisters, MaryLou Martinez, Alice Kamers and Lily Beede; brothers, Tony Gonzales and David Gonzales; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Please consider donating in his memory to one of his favorite charities:
East Contra Costa Historical Society, P.O. Box 202, Brentwood, CA, 94513,
Village Community Resource Center, 633 Village Dr., Brentwood, CA ,94513
Friends of the Byron Library, P.O. Box 2, Byron, CA, 94514
Operation Creekside, 657 McClarren Road, Brentwood, CA 94513
You may visit the Brentwood Funeral Home website: www.dignitymemorial.com to leave a memory and get viewing times.
