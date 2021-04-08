Today marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of Richard Grijalva, whom we miss dearly, a beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
He passed away on April 9, 2020. Richard was 80 years old when he passed. He grew up in Brentwood and attended Liberty High School.
He joined the Air Force in 1958 before moving to Antioch with his former wife, Lilly.
While in Antioch, he opened his own real estate business, where he was a broker for over 40 years.
He loved his job and helping all his clients.
Richard loved life and spending time with his family and close friends.
He enjoyed the outdoors, planting in his backyard, listening to music, and having barbecues at his home for his family.
Richard loved to travel to Mazatlán and Monterey, scuba dive in Bodega Bay, and watch football on Sundays.
He valued giving back to his community and donated annually to organizations such as the Veterans Association, the American Cancer Society, and the Boys and Girls Club.
His big heart and warm hugs will be missed by those who knew him.
He is survived by his daughters, Sabrina Brookshire (Steven), Denise Lloyd (Mark), and Nicole Minero (Alfonso), grandchildren Alexis Muela (Jesus), Colton Powell, Ricky, Nicholas, Rachel Lloyd, Alfonso III, and Antonio Minero, and great grandchildren, Gabriella, Ava, and Jesus Muela III.
The time and place of the celebration of Richard’s life will be determined later in 2021.
