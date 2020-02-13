Robert (Bob) James Barnett

Bob Barnett, 63, passed away in his home after a heart attack on Jan. 25 in Brentwood.
Bob was born in Oakland and raised in Livermore, where he graduated from Livermore High School. He later moved to Brentwood, which he called home for many years. He cared about those around him and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved cars (especially his Corvette), golfing, dinner with friends and neighbors and enjoying the finer things in life.
Bob is survived by his sister, Roxanne Springer of Livermore; twin brother, Bill Barnett of Livermore; sister, Cindy Dee of Bend, Oregon; as well as five nieces and four nephews.
To see entire obituary, visit https://bit.ly/3bxVdQw.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Trilogy at the Vineyard, Club Los Meganos, 1700 Trilogy Parkway, in Brentwood. Flowers may be sent to Trilogy at the Vineyards for the service or donations can be made to the American Heart Association in honor of Bob at www2.heart.org/goto/bobbarnett.
