Robert D. Shoemaker passed peacefully at home, on Oct. 16, 2019, just two days shy of his 88th birthday.
Bob battled Parkinson’s for close to 30 years and lived in Brentwood for over 40 years. Born in Ottumwa, Iowa, he was raised on a farm. After graduation from high school, he joined the Navy.
On a stop in San Francisco, he met Gladys R. Shoemaker in 1953. They were married in 1954 and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in July of this year. He is survived by his wife, Gladys, and his four children, Charles R. Shoemaker, Richard D. Shoemaker, James A. Shoemaker and Dolores M. Shoemaker.
Bob enjoyed many things in life — his six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, baseball, country music and a home filled with family, friends and laughter.
A Catholic Mass followed by a celebration of life will be held at Brentwood’s Immaculate Heart of Mary Church at 500 Fairview Avenue, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.