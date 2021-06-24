Robert James Kelly

Robert passed away on June 19, 2021, surrounded by family.
He was born on July 10, 1928, in Barrow-In-Furness England.
A longtime resident of Antioch, he had many homes in California after moving his family here from England.
He retired from Dow Chemical after many years of employment.
He was an avid gardener and great golfer, and he loved nature and animals. He was a truly tough rugby player, both in England and California, a sport that he loved and a trait he passed on to his grandsons.
He served in the British Royal Navy.
He is survived by daughters Sandra and Nadine, grandchildren Michelle, Tarik, Jessica and Adam, and great-grandchildren Anabelle and Addisyn.
He also is survived by a very special lady, Margaret, whom he met in the later years of his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation or any Animal Rescue Organization. No service is planned.
