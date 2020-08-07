Robert Peter Evers

Robert was born on Dec. 28, 1935, in Sumatra, Indonesia.
After World War II, he moved to Zeist in the Netherlands to continue his education, and he served in the Dutch Army.
In 1961, he moved to the United States, where he met the love of his life, Claudia Saunders. His first daughter, Maria, came soon after with twins Shirley and Jennifer and son Eric following. Eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild came after. All were loved and treasured.
He loved to travel, especially going on cruises where he could see the world.
He worked proudly at Safeway during the bulk of his career, where he was recognized as being a dedicated employee.
A natural athlete, he loved playing tennis, soccer and volleyball. He also loved watching football, baseball and basketball.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
There will be a private ceremony to celebrate his life.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.