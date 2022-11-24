Robert Reginald Chavez was born In Lodi, California and raised in Oakley. His parents were Regino Chavez and Ermelinda Rasey. He is survived by his son, Roberto, and daughter Ramona; siblings Rose, Amelia and Celia “Sally”. He lived for his grandkids Elizabeth and Sylvia. He will be remembered best for his love of baseball, sports, having a kind and big heart, Viva Santana, the San Francisco Giants and the San Francisco 49ers.
He will be forever missed.
Funeral is scheduled for Saint Anthony’s Church in Oakley on Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch at 12:30 p.m.
