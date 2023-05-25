Robert Wayne Whittern

Robert is survived by his mother, Teresa Anderson; daughter Ashley (Chris) Sorrells; grandson Sterling Sorrells and many cherished friends. Robert grew up in Brentwood and graduated from Liberty High School in 1987. He was an avid Oakland Raiders and Athletics fan. Robert had accepted Jesus into his life and truly loved the Lord.
A memorial service and celebration of Robert’s life will be held on Saturday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at Brentwood Neighborhood Church, 50 Birch St., in Brentwood. A luncheon will be served after the service.
