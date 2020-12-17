Robin Sue Torres

Robin (Bird) Torres’ journey started on this Earth 40 years before her youngest son (same day). Robin was born and raised in Brentwood; she attended grammar and high school here and worked at the family business (PHA). Robin lived a full life in half the time, gone too soon; with a loving heart for her family, and her many friends. Robin welcomed many people into her home, cared for the elderly (Loretta), etc. and ALL children. Robin enjoyed many vacations with her father; John Sr, mother; Helen, siblings and lifelong friends.
Bird had a kind heart for all animals, Monkey (Candy), LOL, Kermit the bird, and the horses. Predeceased by father; John, Son; Eddie (Minnow), auntie, Loretta. Survived by loving mother; Helen, daughter; Monica (Travis), grandson Tj (Chiquito), granddaughter Emily (Chikita), Katy (Mom), Brother; John Jr. (Nancy), Nephew; Drew (Sandy), children (Alivia, Chase), Niece; Marcy (Matt), Daughter (Ella), Brother; Ron, nieces; Ashley (Efren), Amber (John). Son, Ivan Rafael Oseguera (Feuy), and long-time partner Ringo Oseguera. Along with many cousins and lifelong friends. Extended family from Rosarito, Mexico and Coalcoman, Mexico and the Oseguera Family. Work hard to appreciate the good things. Get through the dark to enjoy the light.
