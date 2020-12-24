Robin Sue Torres

Longtime Brentwood resident Robin Torres died Nov. 25, 2020, at the age of 64. She was born Aug. 29, 1956, and was the daughter of John Torres Sr. and Helen Torres. Robin grew up in Brentwood, attended local schools and graduated from Liberty High School in 1974. She attended Heald Business School and worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for the family heating and air-conditioning business before retiring (Pittsburg Heating and Air/Premier Heating and Air). Robin was known for her generosity and love for people and animals. She enjoyed traveling and went on many trips with her family and friends.
Robin is survived by her mother, Helen Torres; her partner, Ringo Oseguera; and children, Monica Moreno (Travis) and Ivan Oseguera. She loved her two grandchildren, Emily Moreno and Travis Trojan Jr. She is also survived by her brothers, John Jr. (Nancy) and Ronald Torres. Nieces and nephews include Drew Torres (Sandra), Marcy Torres Bell (Matt), Ashley Torres (Efren) and Amber Torres Stutesman (Jon). Robin enjoyed her many cousins and grand-nieces and nephews and members of the Viramontez, Torres and Oseguera families. The immediate family wishes to recognize with love and gratitude Robin’s many friends who supported her throughout the years.
Robin was predeceased by her father John Torres Sr and her son, Eddie Moreno.
Due to restrictions on gatherings, there are no services planned at this time. RIP. You will be remembered forever by your family and friends.
When you’re missing my laughter, just picture me smiling pain free, knowing I’m with you, never too far. And when you can’t pick up the phone to hear my voice, still give me a call. I’m always listening. When you think you can’t walk this road alone, feel my unconditional love holding your hand and guiding you through. Don’t be sad that I’m not there, as Dad and Eddie met me at the pearly gates with a Pepsi, a shot of Jack and an ice cold beer.
