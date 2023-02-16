Rogelio Juarez Rodriguez

Longtime Byron and Brentwood resident Rogelio Juarez Rodriguez passed away in an unfortunate automobile accident, on Jan. 20, 2023.

He was 79 years old. Rogelio was born in La Puerta de Jaripitiro, Michoacan, Mexico, on July 17,1943 to Heriberto Juarez Rosas y Maria Guadalupe Rodriguez Ochoa. Rogelio was a wonderful (Father, Grandpa, Uncle, Brother, and friend) who touched the lives of many people around him. He dedicated his life to his family and friends around him.

Everywhere he went, he would find and make new friends because of how pure, sincere, and humble of a person he was. If you knew him, you would immediately find a connection with him.

