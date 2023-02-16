Longtime Byron and Brentwood resident Rogelio Juarez Rodriguez passed away in an unfortunate automobile accident, on Jan. 20, 2023.
He was 79 years old. Rogelio was born in La Puerta de Jaripitiro, Michoacan, Mexico, on July 17,1943 to Heriberto Juarez Rosas y Maria Guadalupe Rodriguez Ochoa. Rogelio was a wonderful (Father, Grandpa, Uncle, Brother, and friend) who touched the lives of many people around him. He dedicated his life to his family and friends around him.
Everywhere he went, he would find and make new friends because of how pure, sincere, and humble of a person he was. If you knew him, you would immediately find a connection with him.
He is survived by his wife Maria Eva Hilda Garcia de Juarez, and four children: Maria Guadalupe Juarez of Byron, Jorge (Irene) Juarez of Brentwood, Heriberto (Valeria) Juarez and Lizbeth Juarez of Byron; 7 grandchildren: Rogelio, Elias, Feliza I. and Jorge Juarez II, Heriberto, Briana, and Maria Jose Juarez and his siblings: Lidia Juarez of Gilroy and Alvaro Juarez of Los Banos. He is also survived by uncles, aunts, cousins, and many nieces and nephews from California, around the U.S.A., and Mexico.
The funeral services were held at Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral Center 2200 E. 18th St., Antioch, CA 94509. We would like to thank everyone who supported our family during this very difficult time. Descanse en Paz!
