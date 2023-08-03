Ruben Garcia, 60, of Tracy, Calif., passed away on July 23, 2023. He was born on Feb. 11, 1963. Ruben was a resident of Tracy and had previously resided in the Brentwood/Byron area. He is preceded in death by his parents, Piano and Tina Garcia.
Ruben was Homecoming king of Liberty High School class of 1982. He served as a volunteer firefighter for the city of Byron. Those who knew Ruben would have described him to have been an avid collector. He was known for his kind and generous nature. He would always go out of his way to help others, and was willing to give the shirt off his back. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Ruben is survived by his daughter, Rachelle Garcia (Steven), from Daly City, as well as his two grandchildren, Laney and Cassius. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry Garcia (Cristy), from Tracy, Calif., his sisters Lisa Garcia from Tracy, Calif., and Tricia (Joe) Maloney from Brentwood, Calif. Ruben leaves behind eight nieces and beloved pets Jake and Hunter.
