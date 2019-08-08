Ruby Jones went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Ruby was born in Sasawkwa, Oklahoma, in 1927. She moved to California in 1941. She met her husband, Ray Jones, in Lodi and they were married in Nevada in 1943.
She and Ray lived in Brentwood for 74 years. They raised three children: Kenneth (Carmen), Ronnie (Phyllis) and Elaine (Joe).
Ruby worked at JCPenney in Pittsburg in the 1960s prior to working at Davis Market in Brentwood for many years. She retired from Liberty Union High School cafeteria in 1992.
Ruby had a special bond with each of her grandchildren. She loved having all her grandchildren spend the summer with her each year. She had many nieces and nephews who she loved very much. She loved spending time with family.
Ruby was a member of the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Oakley and was active in her church for many years. She visited the elderly members of the church and would always lend a helping hand when it was needed.
Ruby loved to travel and enjoyed going to Hawaii, Europe and traveling across the U.S. She loved to sing and was always cooking and doing arts and crafts.
Ruby was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Ray; son, Kenneth; granddaughter, Samantha Ashley Morgan; mother, Georgia Watson; father, Otto Watson; brother, Johnny Watson; and sisters Juanita Hampton and Hazel Roberson.
Ruby is survived by her son, Ronnie; daughter, Elaine; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were Monday, July 29 at 11 a.m. at the Brentwood Union Cemetery in Brentwood. A reception followed at the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on Brownstone Road in Oakley.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.