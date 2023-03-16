Samuel B. Bell

Samuel (Sam) Brittian Bell was born July 10, 1932 in San Francisco, Calif.. Sam passed away peacefully on Feb. 12, 2023 at his home in Discovery Bay, Calif.
He is preceded in death by his son, William B. Bell (Billy).
He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Betty Bell, daughter Cindy Bisagno, son-in-law Don Bisagno and his son, Christopher Bell; his three grandsons, granddaughter in-law, one granddaughter and two great granddaughters, his brother, Tom Sr. along with other relatives and friends.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!