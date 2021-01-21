Sandra “Joan” Gallardo

Brentwood resident Joan Gallardo passed away peacefully after a long illness. Joan was known as Mom, Gram and Great Gram. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Campos; son, Rob; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister and a brother. Joan was a loving, caring friend to so many in her Trilogy Community where she spent the last six years living a wonderful, active life! She was an active member of The Rock Church and loved spending time with family and friends. Donations to her favorite organization and missionaries would be a wonderful way to celebrate her life. www.josiahundkristen.com
Cremation arrangements with Neptune Society of Walnut Creek. A Celebration of Life is being planned for early spring 2021.
