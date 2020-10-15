Sharon Ann Fields, neé Getsinger

Retired in 2011 after working 30 years for Golden Gate Petroleum (DPI) in Brentwood and Martinez. Then moved to Kansas. She leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Bill Fields of Topeka; as well as siblings Fred Getsinger (CA) and Barbara Kutcher (FL); children Cindy Harwell (KS), Kenneth Fields (CA); two grandkids. Preceded by her parents, Fred and Margaret Getsinger (CA), sister Marilyn Wilson (NJ). In addition, Sharon leaves behind the memories of helping 71 foster boys in California.
For funeral arrangement information, visit http://www.midwestcremationsociety.com/2020/10/sharon-ann-fields/.
