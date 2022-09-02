Sharon Ann McGee Welton

Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend broke free from the constraints of Alzheimer’s disease on August 20, 2022, in Brentwood, California at 8:20 a.m.. at age 76.  She will be remembered for her love and many contributions that have touched so many lives.  

She was preceded by her father Louise Oscar McGee, mother Molly Virginia Vernell McGee (Linda, California) and oldest brother Cletis Dean McGee (Reno, Nevada).  Her surviving family includes Johnny Welton, husband of 56 years (Discovery Bay, California); Mark Welton, son, and family [Kim, daughter-in-law and Cadence and Paige granddaughters] (Ojai, California); Shannon Morton, daughter, and family [Kyle, son-in-law, and Avery, granddaughter and Carter, grandson] (Discovery Bay, California).

Surviving members of the McGee family include Wayne Autry McGee, brother and family [Brad McGee, nephew and his wife Lisa McGee and; Kaylon McGee, niece and her husband David Savoca] (Rancho Mirage, California); Pat McGee, sister-in-law (Denver, Colorado) and family [Elaine St James, niece (Mesa, Aarizona) and Karen Hovey niece and her husband Paul Hovey (Denver, Colorado), and Marilyn Sue Lietz, sister and Richard Lietz brother-in-law (Greeley, Colorado) and family [Rich Lietz nephew and his wife Ann Lietz (Greeley, Colorado) and Amber White, niece and her husband Travis White (Greeley, Colorado).  

