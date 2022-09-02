Sharon Ann McGee Welton

Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend broke free from the constraints of Alzheimer’s disease on August 20, 2022, in Brentwood, California at 8:20 a.m.. at age 76. She will be remembered for her love and many contributions that have touched so many lives.
She was preceded by her father Louise Oscar McGee, mother Molly Virginia Vernell McGee (Linda, California) and oldest brother Cletis Dean McGee (Reno, Nevada). Her surviving family includes Johnny Welton, husband of 56 years (Discovery Bay, California); Mark Welton, son, and family [Kim, daughter-in-law and Cadence and Paige granddaughters] (Ojai, California); Shannon Morton, daughter, and family [Kyle, son-in-law, and Avery, granddaughter and Carter, grandson] (Discovery Bay, California).
Surviving members of the McGee family include Wayne Autry McGee, brother and family [Brad McGee, nephew and his wife Lisa McGee and; Kaylon McGee, niece and her husband David Savoca] (Rancho Mirage, California); Pat McGee, sister-in-law (Denver, Colorado) and family [Elaine St James, niece (Mesa, Aarizona) and Karen Hovey niece and her husband Paul Hovey (Denver, Colorado), and Marilyn Sue Lietz, sister and Richard Lietz brother-in-law (Greeley, Colorado) and family [Rich Lietz nephew and his wife Ann Lietz (Greeley, Colorado) and Amber White, niece and her husband Travis White (Greeley, Colorado).
Sharon was born in the Richmond Hospital on May 14, 1946, and lived in Richmond, California. She and Johnny were married on June 4, 1966, and moved to Campbell, California in 1968 for jobs and to raise their family. After 23 years, they moved to Antioch, California for 11 years. In 2002, their first grandchild was born in May, and they soon moved to Discovery Bay. Sharon graduated from Harry Ells High School in Richmond. She attended San Francisco State University for a year but completed her Bachelor of Science degree and Master of Arts degrees at San Jose State University. Her teaching credentials were completed at National University.
Sharon strived to find balance throughout her parenting years between being home for her children and building a career, accomplishing both in a grand way. She was a caring mother and always put her children first. She worked constantly to make the world and community a better place for her children. Sharon loved being a mother. She was proud of her children, and she was rightly proud of the job she did to raise them to have her love for life and all that it brings.
Sharon was a dedicated student. Her BS degree from San Jose State University was in Speech Pathology. She completed her Master's degree in Women’s Studies, also at San Jose State University. Her master thesis focused on the needs of women in the community.
Sharon turned that master’s study into another passion: activism. When the only high school in Campbell closed, she helped turn it into a major community center, which continues today. She designed many training opportunities for men and women. The elementary school her children attended closed. She used her master’s thesis to establish the need for childcare in the community. The San Tomas Community Center preserved soccer, baseball, and softball for over 1,000 children and adults. The many programs offered recreation and education opportunities. The childcare program served school age children with afterschool coverage, preschool classes, infant drop-in service, and illness care to approximately 300 children weekly. Sharon became the Program Director.
Sharon was front and center of the political issues of the time. An equal rights for women (ERA) advocate, anti-war demonstrator, and nuclear freeze organizational leader are but a few of the issues that took her around the United States. Sharon and her son, Mark, traveled to the former Soviet Union (Moscow and St Petersburg) as part of a Youth Peace Delegation from the Bay Area in 1984.
She worked on many local and national political campaigns. Congressmen Norm Mineta and Jerry McNerney have visited her home many times. Sharon led the Antioch, Brentwood, and Discovery Bay campaign for Congressman McNerney when her team knocked on nearly every door in those communities. Senators Barbara Boxer and Dianne Feinstein have met with her in California and Washington, D.C.
Sharon worked in several innovative programs for disabled children. She was the initial teacher in a new preschool program, therapist in an innovative middle school speech delivery system, and teacher for several special day classes. When she completed her teaching credentials, the remainder of her teaching career was in her favorite third-grade classroom. She taught for Oakley Union School District at Oakley Elementary School and moved to Vintage Parkway School when the new school opened. She moved to the Antioch Unified School District and finished her career at John Muir Elementary School. Fellow teachers, parents and students will remember her Little House on the Prairie Day, or day as student scientist dissecting squid and studying kelp. She received the highest compliment that best described her, from a student. When asked who Mrs. Welton’s favorite was, the student replied “Mrs. Welton doesn’t have any favorite children. She loves us all, just the same!”
Sharon was a prolific writer. She was published many times. She was proud that the National Organization for Women (NOW), published her article in their international magazine. Each grandchild received a poem and pictures on their birthdays each year. She loved reading that poem to them. Others also got writings for birthdays or special events. Family members and friends received carefully composed annual Christmas letters. All the family treasures her writings and poetry.
Sharon was a lover and patron of the arts. Her first stop at a museum was to see the works of the Impressionists. Monet, Passat, and van Gogh prints were throughout the house. Ballet, symphony, and theater tickets were abundant. Sharon enjoyed all kinds of music. Her voice was strong and beautiful. She would often sing the standards but also old rock 'n' roll and show tunes. She passed that love on to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed children’s and community theater almost as much as she enjoyed Broadway shows. She was very proud and enjoyed all the grandchildren’s contributions to the theater.
Sharon loved to travel near and far. A good field trip in the Bay Area was great. Traveling to new places around the world was treasured. Venice, Capri, Victoria, San Juan Islands, London, Alaska, New York City, New Zealand, and Hawaii were some of her favorites. Whether tours or cruises; buses, trains, boats, or planes; Sharon was ready to go! Even if it was just a fast walk around the neighborhood with good friends, she loved it all.
Most of all, in her entire life, she loved her family and extended family. Grandchildren, of course, became the shining stars. Friends always became part of Sharon’s family. The family is grateful for the love and support they have received throughout this difficult disease. In lieu of flowers, Sharon asked for donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.act.alz.org) or charity of choice in her memory.
