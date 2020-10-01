Sharon Eileen (Behrens) Ray died at the age of 78 due to lung cancer at her home in Brentwood on Sept. 7.
Sharon loved being a homemaker and cook, and she loved hosting family gatherings. She will be remembered by her family and the members of her churches; Trinity Lutheran in Gardnerville, NV; First Lutheran in Concord, CA; and Resurrection Ministries in Brentwood. While in Nevada, Sharon was the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Coordinator for Douglas County, where she trained and supervised advocates in support of abused children and children of divorced or incarcerated parents. One of Sharon’s joys was found in caring for the best interests of children.
Sharon’s passion and love for God and her desire to bring people to Christ and further their understanding of God’s grace led her to start and lead many bible studies – earlier in Nevada and later, at Resurrection Ministries. Sharon’s other passion continued to be painting in acrylics. Being inspired by God’s creation, she especially liked to paint landscapes. She gave many of her paintings away to family.
Sharon is survived by husband, Chuck Ray; daughter, Michelle Campbell of Denver, CO; and grandchildren, Conner of San Gabriel, CA, and Alaina of Denver, CO. She is survived by siblings, Tessa Haley of Bremerton, WA; Brenda Behrens of Pasadena, CA; and Bret Behrens of Comox, BC, Canada.
Because of the COVID-19 crisis, a celebration of Sharon’s life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Hospice of the East Bay, 3740 Buskirk Ave., Pleasant Hill, CA.
