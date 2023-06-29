Shirley Thelma (Peterson) Mara

Shirley Thelma (Peterson) Maraj was born Oct. 20, 1934 to Thelma and Walter Peterson in Camden, N.J. Early on in Shirley’s life, the family moved to Glendale, Calif. After attending Glendale College, she worked as a secretary in Los Angeles for several years. Shirley met her future husband of 66 years, Donald Maraj, at the Hollywood Palladium. The Palladium was known for hosting big-name bands and for its large ballroom for dancing, which Shirley loved to do.
In 1957, after Don left the Navy, they were married and raised a family in La-Canada Flintridge, Calif. They had a family-run printing business, and Shirley was in charge of the accounting. Besides raising a family and working, her favorite pastimes were gardening, reading, playing bridge, and dancing. Dancing became her way of staying fit and she referred to it as her fun workout.
Gardening led to joining the Valley Beautiful Club, and she eventually became its president. Shirley also joined the Thursday Club, a social club that also provided many services to the community, and she became its President as well. Shirley helped La Canada receive its title of “Tree City”, as it was known as the gateway to the Angeles National Forest.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!