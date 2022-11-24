Longtime Oakley and Brentwood resident Socorro Ortega Espindola passed away, peacefully surrounded by all her loved ones, on Nov. 3, 2022. She was 56.
Socorro was born in Coalcoman, Michoacan, Mexico, on Dec. 4, 1965, to Miguel and Socorro Espindola.
She was an amazing, wonderful, beautiful, very happy, loving, humble, caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and co-worker. She loved to be surrounded by her family, and she loved to take care of her dogs.
She is survived by her husband, Sergio Ortega, three children – Sergio Jr., Diego, and Yvette Ortega of Oakley – 2 grandchildren – Isaiah Angelo and Ariana Marie Ortega – her siblings Margarita Sanchez of Brentwood, Catalina (Joel) Gutierrez of Knightsen, Miguel Espindola II, Ricardo (Maria) Espindola, Luisa Yanes and Lupe Espindola of Oakley, and Irene (Jorge) Juarez of Brentwood. She is also survived by uncles, aunts, cousins and many nieces and nephews from California.
Socorro touched many hearts, she loved to help people in need. She proudly worked 32 years at The Superior Court of California-County of Contra Costa. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten.
The funeral services were held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 500 Fairview Ave., Brentwood. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral Center 2200 E. 18th St., Antioch, CA 94509.
We have much gratitude to all the wonderful friends and family who supported us during this very difficult time. Descanse en Paz!
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!