Socorro Ortega Espindola

Longtime Oakley and Brentwood resident Socorro Ortega Espindola passed away, peacefully surrounded by all her loved ones, on Nov. 3, 2022. She was 56.

Socorro was born in Coalcoman, Michoacan, Mexico, on Dec. 4, 1965, to Miguel and Socorro Espindola.

She was an amazing, wonderful, beautiful, very happy, loving, humble, caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and co-worker. She loved to be surrounded by her family, and she loved to take care of her dogs.

