Steve Lopez-Todd

It is with overwhelming sadness that the family announces the passing of Stephen Paul Todd. He unexpectedly passed on April 14, 2023, at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, TX with his second wife Margaret by his side. Stephen was born on February 6, 1961, in San Jose, California to parents Kenneth and Sheila Todd.
While attending Lynbrook High School in San Jose, CA Stephen met his first wife Laurie, and they had their daughter April in December of 1978. They welcomed their second child Stephanie in June of 1984.
Stephen Paul Todd enlisted in the California Army National Guard on August 15th, 1986, and was assigned to the 670th Military Police Company. On May 27, 1987, Stephen completed 76Y10 unit supply specialist training and earned this Military Occupation Specialty (MOS) at Fort Lee, VA. Stephen soon realized that he wanted to become a military policeman. He completed 95B10 Military Police training and was awarded this MOS on June 25, 1988. This was an excellent fit for Stephen, as he made many lifelong friends and law enforcement connections that paved his path in the law enforcement community.
In December of 1990 Stephen volunteered to deploy with the 970th Military Police Company to Operation Desert Shield, where he was assigned to 1st platoon, 1st squad. On December 6, 1990, he received written orders and reported to Fort Ord, California for mobilization training. After endless nuclear, biological & chemical warfare training Stephen boarded a Lockheed C-141 Star lifter at Travis Air Force Base, California. He served in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where he and his unit endured countless scud missile attacks. Stephen was an expert with an M60 machine gun, which he carried and slept with during Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm & the Southwest Asia Ceasefire. The 970th MP Company was assigned to the 800th MP EPW Brigade, U.S. Army Central Command, 22nd Support Command (TAA).
The unit moved to the desert and Stephen's construction skills were utilized building the camp. The unit also assembled and manned the enemy prisoners of war in-processing facility for the 403rd Enemy Prisoners of War camp. The 403rd EPW Camp had more than 20,000 enemy prisoners of war. Stephen and his squad provided security for Joint Interrogation Facility East, processed EPW's, and guarded the 403rd EPW camp. His squad also did many EPW convoy transport & escorts and Stephen found out that MP really means multi-purpose! Over 100 military police companies were assembled in a 36 square mile area of operations to include the 300th field hospital which they also secured.
Stephen and his unit all received certificates of achievement from the Department of The Army: "In recognition of your personal contribution to operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, the most successful logistical deployment in support of a combat victory in military history. It was through your personal commitment and professionalism that the United States and Coalition Forces, while on duty in a hostile environment, were triumphant in their mission to destroy the Iraqi Republican Guard and liberate the Emirate of Kuwait. We are Proud of your accomplishments and humbled by your sacrifices. We Salute and thank you." Signed by: William G. Pagonis, Lieutenant General USA Commanding. Stephen was an incredible asset to his unit.
Corporal Stephen P. Todd and his unit returned to California in May of 1991. Stephen and the 970th MP Company were activated for the LA Riots in May of 1992. Stephen worked extremely long periods, sometimes days without sleep in a hostile environment doing law enforcement duties aiding firefighters and other law enforcement agencies in the LA area.
In 1994 and 1995 Stephen deployed to Fort Drum for 4 months in support of Operation Uphold Democracy. The 10th Mountain Division deployed to Haiti and Stephen volunteered to backfill as garrison law enforcement.
Stephen was awarded the: National Defense Service Medal; Southwest Asia Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars (Operation Desert Shield, Desert Storm and Southwest Asia Ceasefire); Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal with “M” Mobilization Device; Army Service Ribbon; Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon; Saudi Arabia Liberation of Kuwait Medal; Kuwait Liberation Medal; California National Guard Good Conduct Medal; California National Guard Enlisted Trainers Excellence Ribbon; California National Guard State Service Ribbon; California Drill Attendance Ribbon (with Silver Star for 5th Award); Army Lapel Button, Sharp Shooter Marksmanship Badge with Rifle Component, Expert Badge with Hand Grenade, Pistol & Machine Gun.
From 1994 to 1998 Stephen worked with the San Mateo Sheriff’s Department Emergency Services detail. One of many of his proud endeavors was his volunteer work evolving search and rescue. During this time, he was recognized with an award for outstanding service.
In 1996 Stephen joined the Federal Protective Service (FPS) as an Officer in San Francisco CA. During his employment with FPS, he rose through the ranks and retired as Captain in 2007 due to an on-the-job injury that left him unable to perform police work. During his time with FPS, he supervised officers while working on many notable operations such as support after the attacks on 9/1/2001, Hurricane Katrina and Rita, the San Diego Wild Fires, the Unabomber Trial Security, and many high risk prison transports with the US Marshals Service.
In 1997, Stephen and Margaret met while working together for FPS. They later married and raised 3 children together, Briana, Corina and Kenneth. Together they worked passionately helping the Veteran Community and volunteering with VFW Post 10789 of Brentwood CA.
Stephen was the commander of the SGT Charles R. McCurtain VFW Post 10789 of Brentwood CA from 2009 to 2020. During that time, he was recognized and received the California Assembly District 11 California Veteran of the Year award in 2016.
He was also a Life member of American Legion Post 202 and the Delta Diablo Marine Corps League Det.1155 and a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Post 7. He was also First Vice President of the Brentwood Lions Club from 2014 -2015 as well as Second Vice President from 2016.
Stephen is remembered for his calm demeanor during extremely stressful situations and his ability to keep others calm and mentally ready for whatever may happen next. Stephen helped many of the veterans he served with in assisting with their VA claims process, doing repairs to their homes and vehicles. Stephen was a Soldier's Soldier and a dynamic and vital part of our community. It did not matter if you were a veteran, if you needed help, you could always count on Steve Todd. He was a rock. His was a life well lived serving others.
Stephen is survived by his mother Shelia, four brothers Mark, Phillip, Robert, Danny and sister Sara, first wife Laurie and their two Daughters April and Stephanie, five Grandchildren Oliver, Santiago, Dylan, Kailyn and Nathan, and his second wife Margaret and their three children Briana, Corina and Kenneth.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building located at 757 1st Street, Brentwood, CA, on June 24, 2023 at 11:00AM followed by a lunch provided by Archie of Archie's S&Q Smoked and BBQ Meats. All are welcome to attend this Celebration of Life.
Steve’s passion was helping Veteran’s in need. In Lieu of flowers a donations can be made at https://www.vfw10789.org and selecting the donation button.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!