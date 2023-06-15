Steve Lopez-Todd

It is with overwhelming sadness that the family announces the passing of Stephen Paul Todd.  He unexpectedly passed on April 14, 2023, at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, TX with his second wife Margaret by his side.  Stephen was born on February 6, 1961, in San Jose, California to parents Kenneth and Sheila Todd.

While attending Lynbrook High School in San Jose, CA Stephen met his first wife Laurie, and they had their daughter April in December of 1978. They welcomed their second child Stephanie in June of 1984.  

Stephen Paul Todd enlisted in the California Army National Guard on August 15th, 1986, and was assigned to the 670th Military Police Company.  On May 27, 1987, Stephen completed 76Y10 unit supply specialist training and earned this Military Occupation Specialty (MOS) at Fort Lee, VA.  Stephen soon realized that he wanted to become a military policeman. He completed 95B10 Military Police training and was awarded this MOS on June 25, 1988.  This was an excellent fit for Stephen, as he made many lifelong friends and law enforcement connections that paved his path in the law enforcement community. 

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

Tags