Sylvia Jean Giles

Sylvia Giles, a proud mother, grandmother, and wife whose fiery spirit equaled her big heart, died on Aug. 12. She was 81 years old.
Sylvia was a rural mail carrier for 11 years in Discovery Bay who knew every dog along her route by name. She enjoyed bingo, bowling, puzzles, garage sales, fishing with her husband on the Delta, and raising hell.
Brentwood was her happy place for 40 years. Sylvia Jean was born in Michigan to Sylvain and Edna Thurman. She had two beloved brothers, Richard and David, who passed away before her.
Sylvia attended St. Joseph’s School in Farmington, Missouri and the University of Missouri. She followed her brother David to California in 1976 to begin a new life.Sylvia is survived by her husband of 42 years, Bill; their son, Brian; her daughters Lena and Anne; her grandchildren Ashli, Daniel and Aiden, her great-grandchildren Madyson, Lilliana, Piper, DJ, and Lukas.
Her beloved grandson Jonathan preceded her in passing.
The family is grateful to Sylvia’s caregivers, Virginia and Tunde, for their four years of loving care and companionship.
The family will celebrate her life at the Giles Ranch in October. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local animal shelter or to the MS Society.
