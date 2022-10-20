Sylvia Jean Giles

Sylvia Giles, a proud mother, grandmother, and wife whose fiery spirit equaled her big heart, died on Aug. 12. She was 81 years old.

Sylvia was a rural mail carrier for 11 years in Discovery Bay who knew every dog along her route by name. She enjoyed bingo, bowling, puzzles, garage sales, fishing with her husband on the Delta, and raising hell.

Brentwood was her happy place for 40 years. Sylvia Jean was born in Michigan to Sylvain and Edna Thurman. She had two beloved brothers, Richard and David, who passed away before her.

