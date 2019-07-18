Tara Tayler Rodarte, age 56, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born April 22, 1963 in Pueblo, Colorado to Lee and Marci (Huskin) James and was the youngest of two children. In 1965, her family moved to San Jose. As a child and young adult, she loved to sing, dance and take part in plays. She was also on the cheerleading squad at Oak Grove High School, where she graduated in 1981. She married John Rodarte on December 31, 1993, and then moved to Brentwood to raise their family in 1996. Tara was a writer extraordinaire. She had countless journals chronicling most of her life but professionally was best known for her beloved column, “Every Mom’s A Working Mom” that ran in the Brentwood Press for years. Not only was she Daughter, Wife, Mother, Nonni, and friend to many, but could light up a room with her smile and laughter. She fervently loved to read, serve in the church, and spend time with those she loved, which she didn’t let time or distance separate. She touched the lives of so many by listening, sharing her faith, and letting them experience God’s unconditional love through her. Her legacy was her children and how she poured into each of them. Her life will be cherished, as it was a gift and blessing to all that knew her. Left to honor Tara and remember her love are her beloved husband of 26 years, John; parents Lee and Marci James; sons Kyle (Christina) Campbell, Zach (Karean); daughters Lauren (Joe) Warner, Tayler (Blake Scolari), Tessa; and grandsons Gaige and Gunner Rodarte.
A special service in celebration of Tara’s life will be held July 22, 2019, 1 p.m. at the Campos Family Vineyards, 3501 Byer Road, Byron, 94513.
