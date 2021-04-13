March 12 marks the passing of Terry Andrew Bartee, who was born on July 25, 1961.
A resident of Antioch, CA, Terry grew up in Brentwood, CA where he was a graduate of Liberty Union High School’s Class of 1980.
He was a member of the Pile Drivers Union Local 34. He also worked with Kilgore Industries and various other local companies.
Survivors include his sister, Linda Bartee Doyne and brother Gary Reed Bartee and his loving girlfriend, Christina Melendez.
A viewing will be held at Brentwood Funeral Home on April 14 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery, Brentwood, CA on April 15, at 11 a.m.
