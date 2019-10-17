Theresa Rae Estrada, 57, died Oct. 12 at her family residence in Oakley, where she resided for 25 years. She was born Nov. 28, 1961, in Panama City, Florida, the daughter of Richard Ray Herline and Phyllis Jean Herline of Yuma, Arizona.
Theresa spent 30 years as an educator, with 23 of those years spent working for the Knightsen School District as a teacher, special education director, principal and superintendent. She felt a great sense of love for the Knightsen community and dedicated her career to serving it. She retired Dec. 15th, 2017.
In retirement, she enjoyed traveling, attending concerts with friends and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Theresa is survived by her husband of 38 years, Edward Estrada; son Edward Estrada and wife, Michelle Estrada; daughters, Alicia (Estrada) Kirchner and husband Marty Kirchner; Jenna Estrada; Trahleena (Martinez) Gray and Adrina Martinez-Estrada; sister Roxanna Colvin; and best friend, Leanne Sarmento. Theresa is also survived by her eight grandchildren, who will greatly miss making cookies and going to the park with her.
A celebration of life will be shared when available. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Knightsen Scholarship Fund are requested in Theresa’s honor at P.O. Box 265, Knightsen, CA 94548.
