Thomas Richard Cakebread

Tom, the eldest child of Richard and Helen Cakebread, peacefully passed away at Sutter Delta Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
He attended local schools in Brentwood and graduated from Liberty High School in 1960 with honors. While in high school, Tom was active in FFA, band, baseball and leadership. After graduation, he attended Modesto Community College and had the opportunity to work at the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair.
Tom was a gifted horticulturist who used seeds and propagation to grow anything from the rarest of plants to the common favorites. He could grow it all! He was extremely knowledgeable of the plant world and fascinated by every aspect of it. He was happiest at home on the family ranch. There he could experiment and grow many things that he so generously shared with others. His olives were the family favorite.
He was an avid reader with a thirst for knowledge and had a soft spot for animals. His life was a humble and simple one. He will be remembered for his firm handshake and his quick, mischievous grin. Predeceased by his daughters, Evelyn and Kristin; his parents; and sister, Lynette. He is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline; grandchildren Francene and Joseph; and siblings, Karen, Jon, Marylin, Cathy, Susan and Melissa.
Donations may be made in Tom’s name to the American Heart Association. Burial services will be private. All who wish to remember Tom are welcome to join us for a celebration of his life at noon on March 21, at 2450 Taylor Lane, in Byron.
