Resided in Brentwood, California. 98 years old. Survived by wife Mary and sons George, Jerry, Vince and Michael. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 5 p.m., Vigil at 7 p.m., at Holy Cross Cemetery, Antioch. Funeral will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Holy Cross Cemetery, Antioch.

