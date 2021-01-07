Valentine (Billy) Silva, 83, passed away Dec. 23, 2020.
Billy, better known as captain, was the son of Ramon and Carmen R. Silva.
He was a graduate of Pittsburg High, Class of 1956, and was honorably discharged from the USAF in 1960.
Billy was an avid reader of Popular Mechanics, a self-employed carpenter and was dearly loved by his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by siblings: Efrocina, Alicia, Emilio, Adolpho, Mary, Raymond and Jerry; and survived by his sisters: Trini, Carmen, Olivia and Connie.
Private services and final burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch, CA.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.