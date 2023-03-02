Verna Rose Jahn of Pleasanton, and later, Brentwood. Married to Skip Kelsey for 40 years, and later Jerry Jahn. Verna passed on Feb. 23, 2023. She was a loving person who loved the Lord. She loved MG’s and Coca Cola, worked for the Oakland Police Department for 25 years, which she loved. She is survived by two sisters, two stepdaughters, two nieces and their families, and one nephew. She will be missed dearly. She had numerous friends. Spending time with them was very special to her. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
